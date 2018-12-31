These SLO County restaurants are offering delicious deals in January

Get your forks ready.

January is SLO Cal Restaurant Month in San Luis Obispo County, which means plenty of opportunities to dine out for a little less dough than usual.

More than 40 restaurants and wineries in 11 cities across the county are offering fixed-price menus — featuring three courses for $30 to $40 per person — as well as other special offerings. Participating eateries include Blue Moon Over Avila in Avila Beach, Mint + Craft in San Luis Obispo and Fish Gaucho and Thomas Hill Organics in Paso Robles.

For details, and a full list of participating restaurants, go to www.slocal.com/events-and-festivals/signature-events/restaurant-month.