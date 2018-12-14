Tin City is one of Paso’s hottest spots — and now it has its first restaurant

Paso Robles’ hippest industrial park just got its first restaurant.

Tin Canteen is the latest business to join Tin City, a rapidly growing commercial warehouse district that’s home to wineries, breweries, distilleries and an ice cream shop. So far, it’s Tin City’s only full-fledged eatery.

“We’re very excited to have a captive audience,” joked Tin Canteen co-owner Bill Hales of ASH Management.

The restaurant, which opened Oct. 29, is the result of a partnership between ASH Management, chef Michele Gargari and Brian Terrizzi, whose Giornata winery and Etto Pastificio pasta factory and store also call Tin City home. (With the addition of Tin Canteen, Hales and his ASH Management partners now co-own 12 bars and eateries in San Luis Obispo County.)

Hales and Terrizzi declined to disclose the cost of the Tin Canteen project but said it’s been in the works for about two and a half years.

“There was definitely a need for a restaurant here,” Terrizzi said.

Located at 3070 Limestone Way in southern Paso Robles, Tin Canteen shares a roughly 10,000-square-foot building with Field Recordings Wines and Etto Pastificio. In fact, restaurant diners can watch pasta being made through a window in a wall, Terrizzi said.

Tin Canteen also boasts an open kitchen, a sleek, industrial-style dining area and a large patio with a dramatic rock waterfall, he and Hales said. The restaurant seats about 100 people.

Tin Canteen in Paso Robles features an open kitchen. Courtesy photo

“It’s a really cool set-up,” Terrizzi said.

Tin Canteen’s menu, which changes regularly, takes its cues from Gargani’s Italian roots and local, seasonal ingredients, featuring pasta, panini and wood-fired pizza as well as pork ribs, grilled octopus and flat-iron steak. (Naturally, the pasta comes from Etto Pastificio.)

The restaurant also has 12 beers and four wines on rotating taps, Hales said, and is working with sommelier Jenna Congdon to create a bottle program.

Tin Canteen is currently open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and dinner until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Grilled octopus is among the menu options at Tin Canteen in Paso Robles. Rassa Thammasathit

The restaurant will offer dinner five days a week with the start of the new year, expanding to lunch and dinner seven days a week in spring 2019, Hales said. Sunday brunch is also planned for spring, he said.

Hales and his partners also hope to eventually open a sizable upstairs space for events.

According to Terrizzi, Tin City is already somewhat of a hotspot for area winemakers. “It’s becoming a big industry draw,” he said.

For more information about Tin Canteen, visit www.tincanteenpaso.net.