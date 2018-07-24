You can get authentic Italian pasta right here in SLO County. Here’s where to find it.

They’ve studied Italian wine making and brought it to the Central Coast. Now the owners of Giornata winery in Paso Robles are expanding their business — and doing the same with Italian pasta.

On June 14, Brian and Stephanie Terrizzi opened their new pasta factory in Tin City: Etto Pastificio. An extension of their appreciation for and desire to share Italian cuisine, Etto Pastificio is the product of Brian Terrizzi’s time spent studying pasta making in Italy.

“After 10 years or so of working with and studying wine wine, we started talking about our wines in the context of Italian food,” he said. “We kind of took the same approach in studying pasta making in Italy and bringing the same technology, equipment and philosophies in making the best Italian pasta and bringing it to California.”

Etto Pastificio sells a variety and pasta both fresh and dry, all of which is made in-house. Customers can walk into the factory and watch the process behind the pasta making before making their purchase. Product is also sold to local restaurants and retailers throughout San Luis Obispo County.

“We have a machine that churns out about 300 pounds of pasta a day in 20 different shapes,” Brain said. “We also have a drier that can dry up to 150 pounds a day.”

Etto’s pasta variety includes spaghetti, radiatori, casarecce, sheet pasta and many more you wouldn’t find in your typical supermarket. All of the pasta is made from organic, western-grown U.S. grains, but Brian hopes to incorporate some local grains for some special projects as the business grows.

For more information visit their website at ettopastificio.com. Etto Pastificio is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdsay, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, they are open from noon to 5 p.m.