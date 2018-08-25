Woodstock’s Pizza in SLO continues facelift, to be closed for 3 weeks for remodel

Woodstock’s Pizza in downtown San Luis Obispo will be closed for business during a full remodel starting Monday through mid-September, a company spokesperson said.

The restaurant, located at the corner of Osos and Higuera streets, has been undergoing major renovations. The closure is a continuation of that work.

The popular eatery recently added a back space, new bar and game room that aims to evoke the feel of an outdoor patio.

A grand opening will follow in October after a complete facelift to refresh the restaurant and make it bigger and better, spokeswoman Lindsey McConaghy said.

The new spaces will “create a sense of community and belonging and promote more interaction and connection with customers through their games, events, and expanded beverage offerings,” McConaghy said.

The business has operated for 40 years in San Luis Obispo.

The new back area of the restaurant — temporarily open this summer — is lined with barn doors, images of Bishop Peak and skateboards in homage to the SLO community.

The expansion area includes an arcade, games like giant Jenga, a fireplace and bar with 24 new taps.

