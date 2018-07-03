Woodstock's is opening a new space in SLO — and it'll have 24 beer taps and games

Woodstock's Pizza in downtown San Luis Obispo is planning a major expansion, adding a new bar and game room that aims to evoke the feel of an outdoor patio.

Located in the previously vacant space next to Woodstock's on Osos Street, the area will have its own entrance from the outside as well as an entryway from the main restaurant.

The walls are lined with barn doors, images of Bishop Peak and skateboards in homage to the SLO community. The expansion will include a group area, an arcade, games like giant Jenga, a fireplace and a bar with 24 new taps.

"This is the location that our owners are really banking on, and we're expanding and trying a whole new concept," said Jade Waterman, director of marketing for Woodstock's. "It's like a whole new chapter for Woodstock's."

San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguished a fire in the building that houses Woodstock's Pizza on Monday, March 12, 2018. The fire may have been caused by a short-circuit electrical hazard related to the neon lights on the building, officials said.

Like the restaurant, the the new area will be available for reservation for private events.

"We're always listening to our customers and what they love about our brand and what they would like to see improved," said Waterman. "Beer and fun are two big themes for us, and we are just adding that value to our customers moving forward."

Woodstock's will be making announcements on social media with more details on the opening of the new space. Patrons can expect these updates soon, according to representative Carly Clark.

"Woodstock's in San Luis Obispo has become very deeply rooted in the community here," said Waterman. "We've gotten really involved with community organizations here and Cal Poly, and this is sort of our way to acknowledge how central we are to the people here."