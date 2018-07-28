Woodstock’s Pizza’s new ‘backyard’ is open, but the renovations aren’t over yet

Woodstock’s Pizza in downtown San Luis Obispo is now entering phase two of their grand expansion and remodel.

The pizza place opened a “Backyard” area Tuesday in the previously vacant space next door on Osos Street. The new space comes with a full deck, fireplace, barn-door-lined walls and an arcade.

“The idea was to bring the backyard indoors,” general manager Mike Swift said.

The space features games such as giant Jenga and Beer Pong, as well as a new bar.

The new bar carries 24 taps, doubling its previous capacity, and wider variety of wine options, according to Swift. The bar will have a weekly “tap takeover” each Wednesday, where a local brewery will serve their beer.

The first “tap takeover” featured nine Firestone Walker Brewing Company beers. Swift said Woodstock’s will post on social media each week to announce what brewery is taking over.

Although the backyard space will eventually accommodate larger groups, for now, it will be the only dining area while the original half of Woodstock’s is being remodeled. During construction, guests will only be able to enter through the new Osos Street entrance.

Construction of the original dining space was expected to begin Friday and is slated to last six weeks. Swift said they are taking advantage of their slowest time of the year to remodel and hope to be fully finished by mid-September just before Cal Poly’s Week of Welcome (WOW) orientation.

Swift said the upgrades come as their need for space and desire to try a new look increased. Jade Waterman, director of marketing for Woodstock’s, called the remodel a “whole new chapter.”

“We just kind of outgrew our square footage; we weren’t able to accommodate large groups the way we wanted to,” Swift said.

The remodeled original space will have a bar, but a different “feel” than the new area. Swift did not give details of what the remodel will entail because he wants it to be a surprise for customers.