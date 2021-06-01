Free summer concerts are coming back to SLO County. ‘Put on your dancing shoes’

After going silent for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, free concerts are coming back to San Luis Obispo County this summer.

Concerts in the Plaza will return to downtown San Luis Obispo in August, organizers announced Friday.

The rest of the entertainment lineup includes Concerts in the Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo, the Saturday in the Park concert series in Atascadero, Barefoot Concerts on the Green in Los Osos, the Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series in Grover Beach and the Concerts in the Park series in Paso Robles.

Meanwhile, city officials said they’ll announce the schedule for Arroyo Grande’s Concerts in the Park series on June 16. Templeton Recreation’s Concert in the Park series is expected to be announced after June 15, with an anticipated series likely to take from late July to early September.

“So check back in with the Recreation Services Department then,” the city of Arroyo Grande website said. “In the meantime ... get ready for a summer of fun!”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are a few of the free events in store.

The Martin Paris Band’s lead vocalist Debby White belts out tunes while Penny Osburn, of Paso Robles and Paul Leuteritz, of Santa Margarita dance in front of the band during the Saturday in the Park summer concert series in Atascadero in 2014. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero

Atascadero’s Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series returns July 24 with a show by Soundhouse and ends Sept. 18 with a performance by Ghost\Monster.

The free concerts will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand — with the exception of the Sept. 11 show, which runs 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Atascadero’s City Hall.

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER

The fifth annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite kicks off Aug. 20.

The city is also planning a scaled-down version of its Dancing in the Streets event. It will be held 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in Sunken Gardens and downtown area, with a band lineup yet to be announced.

Christine Cooper and Jerry Johns dance to the music of Cadillac Angels during the Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers Market at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach. Nick Lucero

Grover Beach

Grover Beach’s Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Vendor Market will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Saturdays at Ramona Garden Park, according to a news release.

The concert series kicks off July 4 with a performance by Unfinished Business and ends Aug. 15 with a show by Rock Odyssey.

“We are thrilled to bring back the beloved tradition of summer concerts this year,” Grover Beach Parks and Recreation director Kathy Petker said in the release. “After pausing in-person events in 2020 given public health needs, we are eager to safely resume in-person events with our community.”

Los Osos

Barefoot Concerts on the Green — which has spring, summer and fall seasons — began May 15 at Sea Pines Golf Course in Los Osos. The series runs through Nov. 6.

The free, outdoor concerts are held 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday, according to the golf course’s website.

Bands performing in June include Back Pages Band, The Mother Corn Shuckers and MCB & Friends.

“Oh, how we have missed our music entertainers over the last year,” the website notes. “Thank you to those who supported Sea Pines and The Clubhouse during such a difficult time.”

Attendees watch a band play during Concerts in the Park in Paso Robles. Tonya Strickland tstrickland@thetribunenews.com

Paso Robles

The 20th annual Concerts in the Park lineup for Paso Robles begins July 1 with a performance by Monte Mills and wraps up Aug. 26 with the Joy Bonner Band.

Concerts will be held starting at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Downtown City Park.

“We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year,” Lynda Plescia, Paso Robles recreation services manager, said in a news release.

“These family-friendly all ages weekly events offer something for everyone,” she said. “We are able to schedule most of the bands that weren’t able to perform in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they’re very excited to be part of the summer lineup.

“So, put on your dancing shoes or spread out the picnic blanket and celebrate summer with us at our 20th anniversary season.”

The Tipsy Gypsies at a 2019 Concerts in the Plaza show. Courtesy Downtown SLO

San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza will launch its 25th anniversary season on Aug. 6 with a performance by the Damon Castillo Band at Mission Plaza in downtown san Luis Obispo.

The eight-concert series will wrap up Sept. 24 with a show by Dante Marsh & The Vibesetters, according to a news release from Downtown SLO, the nonprofit organization that hosts Concerts in the Plaza.

Other groups performing this summer include Bear Market Riot, The Tipsy Gypsies and Resination.

All concerts will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays at Mission Plaza, and they’ll be free and open to the public.

“We are considering all applicable health and safety risks and will communicate safety policies and procedures to ensure the best experience,” Downtown SLO said in the release. “We will be following the guidance of the California Department of Public Health’s Beyond the Blueprint Framework, and any additional safety precautions or measures will be communicated as the season approaches

Local artist Colleen Gnos has painted portraits of local musicians to celebrate Concerts in the Plaza’s quarter-century anniversary.