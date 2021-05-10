Vina Robles Amphitheatre announces concert lineup after COVID hiatus. Here’s who’s playing

Fans fill the lower bowl for a concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

One of San Luis Obispo County’s premier event venues is bringing back live music and comedy after a yearlong hiatus.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles will offer a full slate of shows this summer featuring “a mix of great music from classic rock and reggae to Latin and pop,” concert promoter Nederlander Concerts announced Monday in a news release.

The lineup features several acts that were originally slated to perform at the outdoor concert venue in 2020, including actor-comedian Steve Martin, guitarist Joe Bonamassa and rock bands The Beach Boys, Barenaked Ladies and Train.

COVID-19 concerns forced Vina Robles Amphitheatre to postpone most of its music concerts and comedy shows, the venue announced in July 2020.

During the hiatus, the venue offered Wine Down Wednesdays, a free virtual concert series featuring local musicians performing on Facebook Live.

Vina Robles Winery and Vina Robles Amphitheatre were among more than 700 local businesses that received federal loans meant to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. Combined, the concert venue and the winery received between $350,000 and $1 million through the Paycheck Protection Program.

According to Nederlander Concerts, concertgoers may notice some changes when they return to Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

“To ensure the health and well-being of patrons, artists and staff, enhanced health and safety measures will be implemented at the venue,” the release said.

Noting that all events are subject to state and local health mandates, Nederlander Concerts said that “Vina Robles Amphitheatre reserves the right to cancel or postpone any event due to changing mandates and protocols or operational needs relating to safety compliance.”

Tickets for the shows announced Monday will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, via Ticketmaster.com. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates,” Nederlander Concerts said.

Vina Robles Ampitheatre concert lineup

The following acts are scheduled to take the stage at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in 2021.

July 31: Joe Bonamassa (rescheduled from August 3, 2020)

Aug. 14: The Mavericks and Los Lobos

Aug. 22: The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment, Steve Martin & Martin Short (rescheduled from July 18, 2020)

Sept. 5: Train (rescheduled from June 5, 2020)

Sept. 9: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, with special guest John Waite

Sept. 11: Ziggy Marley - A tribute to his father

Sept. 18: The Beach Boys (rescheduled from July 5, 2020)

Oct. 8: Los Angeles Azules

Oct. 16: Primus (rescheduled from July 31, 2020)

Oct. 22: Fitz & The Tantrums

So far, one concert is lined up for 2022.

June 11: Barenaked Ladies (rescheduled from June 14, 2020)

For more information, visit vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.