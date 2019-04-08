Music News & Reviews
2 new acts announced for Vina Robles — including rock legends ZZ Top
ZZ Top, Sara Bareilles to play in Paso Robles
ZZ Top is celebrating 50 years of big beards and blazing blues rock with a trip to the Central Coast.
The platinum-selling band behind the hit songs “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man” will perform Aug. 25 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to concert promoter Nederlander Concerts.
Classic rock band Cheap Trick will open the show.
The concert will mark ZZ Top’s fourth concert in San Luis Obispo County in a decade. The band first played the California Mid-State Fair in 1999, returning in 2004 — the same year the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and 2018.
ZZ Top isn’t the only big name headed to Vina Robles Amphitheatre.
Sara Bareilles coming in October
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles of “Love Song” fame will perform at the venue on Oct. 27.
The pop star is touring to promote her latest album, “Amidst the Chaos,” which was released April 5.
Bareilles last performed in Paso Robles in 2011, when she shared the fair stage with country band Sugarland.
Tickets for ZZ Top’s Aug. 25 concert cost $65 to $135, while tickets for Bareilles’ Oct. 27 show cost $49.50 to $110. Both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
For more information, visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
