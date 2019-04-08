2 new acts announced for Vina Robles — including rock legends ZZ Top

ZZ Top, Sara Bareilles to play in Paso Robles ZZ Top will perform a concert in Paso Robles, California, at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on August 25, 2019. The band is known for rock music songs Sharp Dressed Man and Legs. Sara Bareilles will also play the venue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ZZ Top will perform a concert in Paso Robles, California, at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on August 25, 2019. The band is known for rock music songs Sharp Dressed Man and Legs. Sara Bareilles will also play the venue.

ZZ Top is celebrating 50 years of big beards and blazing blues rock with a trip to the Central Coast.

The platinum-selling band behind the hit songs “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man” will perform Aug. 25 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to concert promoter Nederlander Concerts.

Classic rock band Cheap Trick will open the show.

The concert will mark ZZ Top’s fourth concert in San Luis Obispo County in a decade. The band first played the California Mid-State Fair in 1999, returning in 2004 — the same year the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

ZZ Top isn’t the only big name headed to Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

Sara Bareilles coming in October

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles of “Love Song” fame will perform at the venue on Oct. 27.

The pop star is touring to promote her latest album, “Amidst the Chaos,” which was released April 5.

Bareilles last performed in Paso Robles in 2011, when she shared the fair stage with country band Sugarland.

Tickets for ZZ Top’s Aug. 25 concert cost $65 to $135, while tickets for Bareilles’ Oct. 27 show cost $49.50 to $110. Both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.