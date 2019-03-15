Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge to perform at the California Mid-State Fair

Music News & Reviews

By Sarah Linn

March 15, 2019 11:23 AM

A California Mid-State Fair concert this summer is bringing together two of the biggest rock stars of the 1980s: Pat Benatar and Melissa Etheridge.

They’ll perform July 18 at the Paso Robles Event Center, the fair announced Friday.

Etheridge, a two-time Grammy Award winner whose hits include “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” will take the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage first.

She’ll be followed by Pat Benatar, the Grammy-winning singer behind “We Belong,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Love Is a Battlefield,” and her husband, producer and songwriting partner, guitarist Neil Giraldo.

They’re not the only headliners performing at the Paso Robles fair this summer.

The California Mid-State Fair’s 2019 entertainment lineup includes hip hop star Cardi B and country acts Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and Old Dominion.

Tickets for Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge cost $26 to $71 and go on sale March 22. Fans can purchase tickets via phone and online starting at 10 a.m., or in person at the fair box office, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, starting at 1 p.m.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 17-28 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or go to www.midstatefair.com.

