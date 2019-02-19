Music News & Reviews

The legend returns: Willie Nelson is coming to Paso Robles

By Sarah Linn

February 19, 2019 11:31 AM

Video: Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

Singer Willie Nelson talks politics, inspiration, and the honor of winning the 2015 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular song before the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Wednesday in Washington, DC.
By
Up Next
Singer Willie Nelson talks politics, inspiration, and the honor of winning the 2015 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular song before the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Wednesday in Washington, DC.
By

Country legend Willie Nelson is “On the Road Again” — and he’s coming to Paso Robles

The nine-time Grammy Award winner behind “Crazy,” “Always On My Mind” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on May 12.

The concert will mark Nelson’s third visit to the venue in four years. The Red-Headed Stranger made his debut at Vina Robles Amphitheatre with a sold-out show in 2015 and joined Alison Krauss for a sold-out concert there in 2018.

Nelson is currently touring in support of his album “Last Man Standing,” released in April 2018 in celebration of his 85th birthday.

Nelson isn’t the only country star coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre this summer. Kacey Musgraves steps on to that stage for the first time on Aug. 24.

Other upcoming concerts at Vina Robles Amphitheatre include Foreigner on June 9, The Avett Brothers on Aug. 18 and Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band on Aug. 31.

Tickets for Willie Nelson & Family’s May 21 concert cost $59 to $129, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

music-news-reviews

music-news-reviews

music-news-reviews

Sarah Linn

Entertainment editor Sarah Linn writes about all things fun, including movies, television, the performing arts, the visual arts and the best places to eat and drink in San Luis Obispo County. A graduate of Oregon State University, she has worked for The Tribune for more than a decade and has earned multiple California journalism awards.

  Comments  