The legend returns: Willie Nelson is coming to Paso Robles

Country legend Willie Nelson is “On the Road Again” — and he’s coming to Paso Robles

The nine-time Grammy Award winner behind “Crazy,” “Always On My Mind” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on May 12.

The concert will mark Nelson’s third visit to the venue in four years. The Red-Headed Stranger made his debut at Vina Robles Amphitheatre with a sold-out show in 2015 and joined Alison Krauss for a sold-out concert there in 2018.

Nelson is currently touring in support of his album “Last Man Standing,” released in April 2018 in celebration of his 85th birthday.

Nelson isn’t the only country star coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre this summer. Kacey Musgraves steps on to that stage for the first time on Aug. 24.

Other upcoming concerts at Vina Robles Amphitheatre include Foreigner on June 9, The Avett Brothers on Aug. 18 and Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band on Aug. 31.

Tickets for Willie Nelson & Family’s May 21 concert cost $59 to $129, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.