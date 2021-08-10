Movie News & Reviews

‘Deuce Bigalow’ star Rob Schneider is coming to SLO — for a comedy show

Rob Schneider will perform at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Jan. 8, 2022.
Rob Schneider will perform at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Jan. 8, 2022. The Kansas City Star

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider is coming to the Central Coast.

The performer will take the stage at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Jan. 8, 2022, as part of his I Have Issues tour, concert promoter Outback Presents announced Tuesday.

After stints as a “Saturday Night Live” writer and cast member, Schneider found feature film success as the star of “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.”

He’s also appeared with friend and frequent co-star Adam Sandler in movies including “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “50 First Dates” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” as well as Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy” and “Hubie Halloween.”

Schneider released his first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” in 2020.

On television, Schneider has starred in the sitcoms “Men Behaving Badly” and “Rob,” as well as the reality series “Real Rob.”

He’s not the only comedian lined up to perform at the Fremont Theater. Whitney Cummings is slated to take the stage on Sept. 24.

Tickets for Schneider’s San Luis Obispo show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at FremontSLO.com. Ticket prices weren’t immediately available.

Movie News & Reviews

