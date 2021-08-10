See’s Candies just opened a third location in SLO County. Here’s where

See’s Candies opened a store in Pismo Beach in 2020. Creative Commons

See’s Candies has opened a new location in San Luis Obispo County, just in time for the company’s centennial.

The popular candy shop chain, which started selling chocolates and other sweet treats in 1921, opened a store at 503 Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach on July 23.

The company previously operated a pop-up shop in that same location in the Pismo Coast Shopping Plaza, and the success of that seasonal store led to the decision to operate a permanent shop on the spot, according to See’s Candies CEO Pat Egan.

“For this shop specifically, after being a successful seasonal shop for the last two years, it was clear Pismo residents wanted a See’s in this location year-round,” Egan told The Tribune. “We are thrilled to be a permanent addition to the neighborhood and look forward to making a sweet first impression to new customers.”

Though it has been open for several weeks, the grand opening of the Pismo Beach See’s Candies is scheduled to start Friday and last through Aug. 20.

To celebrate the grand opening, Egan said, the Pismo Beach location will be offering a special gift with all purchases of $35 or more in store. Customers who shop in store during the grand opening week will also be eligible to win a $25 See’s gift card.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new shop is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday and will feature a vintage 1920s See’s Candies motorcycle.

The Pismo Beach shop is the third See’s Candies location in San Luis Obispo County. See’s Candies stores are also located in the Madonna Plaza shopping center in San Luis Obispo and The Crossings shopping center in Paso Robles.