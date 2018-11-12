‘Graduate’ actress cancels SLO film fest event after fire forces her from her home

“The Graduate” star Katharine Ross is safe — but she won’t be coming to San Luis Obispo anytime soon.

Her visit to the Central Coast has been postponed by a few months due to the wildfires sweeping southern California, according to Wendy Eidson, festival director of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

Ross was slated to perform Saturday at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of a film festival fundraiser.

“An Evening with Katharine Ross” would have featured the actress performing with the Malibu Coast Silent Film Orchestra and fielding questions about her career, followed a screening of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

Ross and her family were forced to flee their seaside ranch in Malibu due to the Woolsey Fire, according to her manager, Melissa Cheek. (Ross is married to actor Sam Elliott.)

Composer Maria Newman and her Malibu Coast Silent Film Orchestra bandmates also had to leave their homes behind. “We are all evacuated right now,” she wrote in an email Friday.

“They are all safe but they are still out of their houses and their lives are totally disrupted,” Eidson wrote in an email Monday.

Eidson said “An Evening with Katharine Ross” will be rescheduled to a yet-to-be-announced date during the next San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, March 12 through 17, 2019.

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire had burned 91,572 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. An estimated 370 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, and another 57,000 were threatened.

Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and Neil Young are among the celebrities displaced by the wildfire, according to CNN.

For more information about the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, call 805-546-3456 or visit slofilmfest.org.