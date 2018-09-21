She stole hearts in ‘The Graduate’ and ‘Butch Cassidy.’ Now she’s coming to SLO

Katharine Ross, whose roles in “The Graduate” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” made her a movie icon in the 1960s, is coming to San Luis Obispo.
Ross, 78, will participate in a fundraiser for the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in November.
“An Evening with Katharine Ross,” Nov. 17 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, finds the actress performing “Kate Shelley and the Midnight Express,” accompanied by the Malibu Silent Film Orchestra. The spoken-word piece, paired with music by composer Maria Newman, recounts the true story of a teenager who averted a train disaster in 1881.
Ross will then join a yet-to-be-announced film expert on stage for a conversation about her career and her role in 1969’s “Butch Cassidy,” followed by a screening of the movie.
Ross earned an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe Award for her role as Elaine, the love interest of Dustin Hoffman’s aimless college grad in 1967’s “The Graduate.”
She’s also known for playing Etta Place, the school teacher who runs away with outlaws Butch (Paul Newman) and Sundance (Robert Redford), in “Butch Cassidy,”
That movie even led to a romance for Ross.
She’s been married to actor Sam Elliott, who she met on the set of “Butch Cassidy,” for more than three decades. They’ve co-starred in a few movies together, including 2017’s “The Hero.”
Ross’ other screen credits include “The Stepford Wives,” “Voyage of the Damned” and “Donnie Darko.”
Tickets for “An Evening with Katharine Ross” cost $25 to $30, or $15 to $20 for students.
Admission to that event, plus a meet-and-greet with Ross at Luis Wine Bar in San Luis Obispo, costs $75. (That reception, which features appetizers, wine and beer, is limited to ages 21 and up.)
For more information, call 805-546-3456 or visit slofilmfest.org.
