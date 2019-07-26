Best fair ever? See photos, video from 2019 California Mid-State Fair concerts

Rapper Cardi B packs the Chumash Grand Arena with sold out concert at the Mid-State Fair Rapper Cardi B's first concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in two hours in February. The singer wowed the crowds packed into the Chumash Grand Arena Saturday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rapper Cardi B's first concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in two hours in February. The singer wowed the crowds packed into the Chumash Grand Arena Saturday night.

When it comes to entertainment, the California Mid-State Fair is the envy of many.

The 2019 fair brought a bevy of big-name performers to Paso Robles, including rapper Cardi B and country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. Motown legend Smokey Robinson perfoms Friday night as part of the fair’s popular Evening of Music & Wine event.

Compare that star-studded lineup to the low-key offerings at the California State Fair in Sacramento, which drew The Plain White T’s, Sean Kingston and Martina McBride, and you’ll see why the Paso fair brands itself “America’s Favorite Fair.”

Here are photos and video from some of our favorite Mid-State Fair shows.

Miranda Lambert

Country star Miranda Lambert performs at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Brittany App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

Watch country star Miranda Lambert perform her hit song "Kerosene" at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Acts lined up to play the fair in 2019 include Blake Shelton, Cardi B, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

Billy Idol

Punk rocker Billy Idol performed at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Friday, July 19, 2019. Brittany Anzel App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B made her fair debut with a sold-out show at the Paso Robles Event Center. She performed at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the California Mid-State Fair on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Rapper Cardi B made her fair debut with a sold-out show at the Paso Robles Event Center. She performed at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Mid-State Fair, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Brittany Anzel App Courtesy of the California Mid-State Fair

Rapper Cardi B made her fair debut with a sold-out show at the Paso Robles Event Center. She performed at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Mid-State Fair, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Brittany Anzel App Courtesy of the California Mid-State Fair

Rapper Cardi B is making her fair debut with a sold-out show at the Paso Robles Event Center. She performs on the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Mid-State Fair, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Rapper Cardi B is making her fair debut with a sold-out show at the Paso Robles Event Center. She performs on the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Mid-State Fair, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Rapper Cardi B made her fair debut with a sold-out show at the Paso Robles Event Center. She performed at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Mid-State Fair, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Blake Shelton

Country star Blake Shelton performs at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Brittany App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

Why Don’t We

Boy band Why Don’t We performs at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 22, 2019. Brittany Anzel App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Country rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brittany App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

Zac Brown Band

Country band Zac Brown Band performed at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Brittany App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

Old Dominion

Country star Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion performs at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Brittany Anzel App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

Country star Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion performs at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Brittany Anzel App Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair runs through Sunday at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. For more infomation, call 805-238-3565 or visit www.midstatefair.com.