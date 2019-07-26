Best fair ever? See photos, video from 2019 California Mid-State Fair concerts

Rapper Cardi B packs the Chumash Grand Arena with sold out concert at the Mid-State Fair
Rapper Cardi B's first concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in two hours in February. The singer wowed the crowds packed into the Chumash Grand Arena Saturday night.
By
Up Next
Rapper Cardi B's first concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in two hours in February. The singer wowed the crowds packed into the Chumash Grand Arena Saturday night.
By
When it comes to entertainment, the California Mid-State Fair is the envy of many.
The 2019 fair brought a bevy of big-name performers to Paso Robles, including rapper Cardi B and country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. Motown legend Smokey Robinson perfoms Friday night as part of the fair’s popular Evening of Music & Wine event.
Compare that star-studded lineup to the low-key offerings at the California State Fair in Sacramento, which drew The Plain White T’s, Sean Kingston and Martina McBride, and you’ll see why the Paso fair brands itself “America’s Favorite Fair.”
Here are photos and video from some of our favorite Mid-State Fair shows.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.
Watch country star Miranda Lambert perform her hit song "Kerosene" at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Acts lined up to play the fair in 2019 include Blake Shelton, Cardi B, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.
By
Billy Idol
Cardi B
Blake Shelton
Why Don’t We
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Zac Brown Band
Old Dominion
The California Mid-State Fair runs through Sunday at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. For more infomation, call 805-238-3565 or visit www.midstatefair.com.
The California State Fair’s concert lineups have lacked top-tier performers for about the last 10 years — but the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles manages to land Cardi B and other big-time acts. Here’s why.
Comments