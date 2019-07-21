See Cardi B electrify the crowd during her Mid-State Fair performance

Rapper Cardi B packs the Chumash Grand Arena with sold out concert at the Mid-State Fair Rapper Cardi B's first concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in two hours in February. The singer wowed the crowds packed into the Chumash Grand Arena Saturday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rapper Cardi B's first concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in two hours in February. The singer wowed the crowds packed into the Chumash Grand Arena Saturday night.

Rapper Cardi B made her debut at the California Mid-State Fair on Saturday in style during a high-energy, sold-out show.

The 26-year-old performer came out onstage to deafening cheers and applause and kept the “Cardi party” (as her DJ called it) going during her set, which felt way too short.

She raced through hits like “I Like It” and “Bartier Cardi” with stunning intensity and verve. It became a little hard to hear her over the roar of the crowd singing along with every line.

She also performed her verses on songs she’s been featured in, like “No Limit” by G-Eazy and “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake.

Cardi wore a country-chic sparkly denim bodysuit with detachable pants and her dancers were dressed in similar tops and bottoms. At one point early on, the “Money” singer had someone help her take off her pants and white heels so she could be comfortable as she joyfully danced her way across the stage.

Concertgoers sang — Cardi B jokingly referred to it as “karaoke night” — and danced enthusiastically, some on top of their chairs, for the entire show. It was a Cardi party, indeed.

And the rapper’s Saturday concert was remarkable in other respects: it was one of the fastest selling shows in fair history. Concertgoers and resellers snapped up all 14,875 tickets for Cardi B’s concert less than two hours after they went on sale in February.

Cardi B closed her show with perhaps her best-known hit, “Bodak Yellow,” and did not return to the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage for an encore.