Heading to the Mid-State Fair? Here’s how to score free carnival rides

Here’s a fun way to kick off the California Mid-State Fair: Free carnival rides.

The fair is teaming up with Helm & Sons Amusements to offer free rides for all in the main carnival and the kid-friendly Cub Country area on Wednesday, opening day, according to a news release. No coupons, tickets or wristbands are needed.

You’ll still have to pay regular admission to enter the Paso Robles fairgrounds, of course.

Attractions in the Fun Zone and Rancho Frontiers areas aren’t included in Wednesday’s opening-day offer, and games on the midway are “pay as you play” as usual, the release said.

New carnival rides at the fair this summer include a new high-speed spinning ride called Insomniac and the Americana Wheel, an American flag-spangled Ferris wheel. (You must be at least 12 years old to ride the wheel alone.)

For the little ones, there’s the truck-themed Convoy, the Firehouse Fun House, spinning Tea Cups and Crazy Dumbos, features flying elephants. Helm & Sons is also introducing a gummy bear-themed inflatable attraction.

Gates open at noon Wednesday and close at midnight.

The Mid-State Fair runs Wednesday through July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit www.midstatefair.com.