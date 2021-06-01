Missing live theater? Central Coast stage will offer 2 outdoor productions this summer

Audience members watch a PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre production of “Fiddler on the Roof” at Solvang Festival Theater in 2013. PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Live performances will return to the outdoor stage in Solvang this summer as PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre plans to present a pair of productions that celebrate sharing stories and music together again.

“Given the current status of the COVID situation in our region, it’s looking like we will finally be getting back to doing what we do best, which is bringing live performance back to live audiences here on the Central Coast,” said Mark Booher, PCPA’s artistic director.

The performances on the outdoor stage at the Solvang Festival Theater will run from July 21 through Sept. 5, and will comply with public health guidelines. All performances will start at 8 p.m.

The first, “Together: A Musical Journey,” is an original theatrical concert featuring the artists of the PCPA resident company and will play from July 21 through Aug. 8.

Written by Erik Stein, “Together: A Musical Journey” will feature musical direction by Michael Wilkens and will be directed by Katie Fuchs-Wackowski.

“After more than a year apart, ‘Together’ is a celebration of being able to share experiences through story and song again in the same space,” Booher said. “It’s a theatrical concert that revels in the simple fact that life is better when we live it together.”

The production will include theatrical and popular songs such as “Blue Skies,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”

Along with Stein, the cast includes resident artists Kitty Balay, Andrew Philpot, Yusef Seevers, Emily Trask and George Walker, and guest artist Annali Fuchs-Wackowski.

“This concert was created for PCPA’s audiences to rejoice as a community, to relish being together,” Booher said. “We’re thrilled to be bringing it to you back under the stars.”

The second production, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” tells the story of one of the last performances by the legendary Billie Holiday.

The production will feature guest artist Karole Foreman as Holiday while Holiday’s accompanist Jimmy Powers will be played by guest artist Stephan Terry, also the show’s musical director.

Director Wren T. Brown said that, six decades later, Holiday remains one of the transcendent artists of the 20th century.

“Through her singing, Billie Holiday used everything that happened in her life to inform her art,” Brown said. “Many of the songs she performed and recorded have become standards, and have caused audiences to feel her heart and soul, in a manner unlike any other artist.”

“Lady Day,” which has adult themes and language, will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

PCPA representatives said they would post the latest public health guidelines on the nonprofit organization’s website as performance dates near, noting those measures continue to evolve.

Tickets, running from $35 to $50, will go on sale June 8 and can be purchased by visiting www.pcpa.org or calling the box office at 805.922.8313. Box office hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The Solvang Box Office will open July 14 with hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on nonshow days and 4 to 8 p.m. on show days.

While silent for the past year, the theater also has several concerts planned in June, including The Molly Ringwald Project, Sitara Son and Holy Crow Jazz Band. Go to solvangtheaterfest.org for the schedule and tickets.

The return of performances comes weeks before Solvang Festival Theater undergoes a major renovation aimed at enhancing the experience for audiences.

Plans call for installing a higher and acoustically designed outer wall, relocating sound and light controls, upgrading lighting columns to current standards, expanding and making safer ramps and stairs, and more.