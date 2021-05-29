Sylvester’s giving away free hamburgers to help Atascadero girl battling brain cancer

Kyndal Gottfried, 5, of Atascadero was diagnosed with brain cancer in March. Sylvester’s Burgers is hosting a fundraiser in June to support the girl and her family, including mom Raquel.

A Central Coast restaurant will offer a free hamburger to anyone who donates money to an Atascadero girl who’s battling brain cancer.

Five-year-old Kyndal Gottfried was diagnosed with brain cancer in March.

Sylvester’s Burgers is hosting a Facebook fundraiser to support Kyndal’s family, which is “looking for support during this difficult time,” according to a news release.

Sylvester’s will give a free third-pound beef burger to anyone who donates $20 or more to the Facebook fundraiser, according to the restaurant.

To claim the free burger, people must present their ID and proof they have donated, Sylvester’s said. Any add-ons or substitutions to the order will cost extra, according to the news release.

The promotion will run from June 1 to 30 at the restaurant’s Atascadero, Los Osos and Oceano locations. All money will be donated to Kyndal’s family at the end of June, Sylvester’s said.