SLO on TV? Downtown area blocked off for car commercial shoot

Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Pay close attention the next time you see a Hyundai car commercial. You just might spot some familiar streets.

Crews blocked off parts of downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday to film a new Hyundai commercial, city recreation manager Devin Hyfield confirmed to The Tribune.

According to Hyfield, the shoot centered on the downtown area, French Park and some additional side streets.

He said that filming was expected to last from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, adding that production crews were expected to be doing rolling shoots throughout several areas of the downtown during that time frame.

Some streets were closed temporarily during the filming, though they reopened once filming was complete in those locations.

As of noon, most of downtown San Luis Obispo appeared to be open again, though street parking throughout much of the area was still blocked off by traffic cones.

Hyundai did not immediately return a request Tuesday afternoon for information on why San Luis Obispo was chosen for the commercial shoot.

