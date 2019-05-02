Sold out: Reservations for Disneyland’s new Star Wars land gone in under 2 hours

Here’s a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

Sorry, “Star Wars” fans. Some of you will have to wait at least a month longer to see the much-awaited new “Star Wars” land at Disneyland.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at the Anaheim theme park, but fans hoping to get the first glimpse of the new addition needed to make an online reservation through Disney first.

Reservations for the first block of available times May 31 through June 23 became available Thursday at 10 a.m. PST. But by 11:54 a.m., the Disneyland website showed all reservations had been taken.

It is unclear if Disneyland will offer another round of reservations for later dates.

Reservations are still open for guests staying at Disney Resort hotels during the opening month, according to Disneyland.

The biggest addition in Disneyland’s history, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will bring new “Star Wars”-themed rides, stores and foods to the park, including a ride that allows you to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

The attraction opens at Disneyland first, with Walt Disney World’s version opening in August.

Reservations made starting Thursday were just for the California park.

The reservation process revealed that guests will be allowed into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for four-hour periods of time. It’s unclear how the park will manage removing guests from the attraction at the end of their allotted time.

Would-be visitors took to social media on Thursday morning as they navigated the reservation website, with many calling it a stressful experience. “I feel like the entire country is sitting and watching the star wars land page refresh itself,” one Twitter user, Emmadilla, wrote.

“I didn’t get into Harvard but I’m going to Star Wars land on opening day! #ClassonMay31st,” Twitter user realVincentTon wrote.