Disneyland’s Star Wars land to open in May. Here’s how to get reservations before they’re gone

Thursday is the first chance to reserve visits to Disneyland’s new “Star Wars” land, so fans will want to strike quick or risk losing their chance to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at the Anaheim theme park, but Jedi hoping to get the first glimpse of the new addition will need to make an online reservation through Disney first.





Reservations first become available Thursday at 10 a.m. PST.

The biggest addition in Disneyland’s history, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will bring new “Star Wars”-themed rides, stores and foods to the park.

The attraction opens at Disneyland first, with Walt Disney World’s version opening in August.

Reservations made starting Thursday are just for the California park.

How reservations work

Reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are only required for guests visiting Disneyland May 31 through June 23.

Each visitor must have a reservation to enter the new theme park attraction during their designated time.

Reservations are free, but visitors still have to have valid tickets for entrance into Disneyland to get in.





When reserving your spot, you’ll need to create a free Disney account through the company’s website.

Reservations are subject to availability, though, so make sure to get yours fast.

Guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels during that time span are automatically reserved times at the new land. For information on booking a hotel stay, visit disneyland.disney.go.com/hotels.

How to reserve a spot

Once the window opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, you can reserve your spot online at disneyland.disney.go.com/destinations/disneyland/star-wars-galaxys-edge.

More details will be available at the above link at 8 a.m.

