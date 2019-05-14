Didn’t get a reservation for Disney’s new Star Wars land? Here’s when it opens to everyone

Here’s a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

Reservations for the grand opening of Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land in Anaheim went fast — like, Yoda battling Count Dooku in “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” fast.

Disney hasn’t released numbers on how many reservations it issued for the land’s first month, but it’s safe to say that thousands will be packing the brand-new, 14-acre land between opening day, May 31, and the final day reservations are required, June 23. (Though general reservations are sold out, reservations for the first month of the new land are still available by booking a stay at any one of the three Disney Resort hotels in Anaheim.)

What happens after June 23? That’s when the new land opens to the general public.

June 24 will be the first date that visitors can get into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, located on the northeastern edge of the property, without a reservation. You’ll still need a valid Disneyland admission ticket to enter, of course.

But be prepared: You’ll potentially deal with long lines and crowds during the land’s first few months in operation.

Fortunately, the folks at Disney have created a virtual queuing system that will help control the flow of people into the new land.

Visitors hoping to check out the new park starting June 24 will need to get a “boarding pass” through the park’s Disneyland mobile app, Disneyland Public Relations Manager Donna Fisk confirmed in an email to The Tribune on Friday.

Once you’ve gotten your pass, a push notification will be sent to your phone when it’s time to enter the land, Fisk said.

An artist’s rendering shows Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opens May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and Aug. 29, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Disney Parks

You can also get a paper boarding pass if you don’t want to use the mobile app.

Once you’ve been alerted, you’ll have two hours to enter the new land before your pass expires. You can spend as long as you wish inside the park exploring the rides, restaurants and shops.

Boarding passes won’t be required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at times when attendance is low, such as early morning. But as soon as the land fills up, visitors will need to get their boarding passes.

The mobile app will inform you when that pass is required.

The boarding pass system won’t be around for long, though. Fisk confirmed Disney plans to get rid of the queuing systems as soon as the interest in the new land dies down a bit.

Hey, Star Wars fans: We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Disneyland’s opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. What do you want to know about the new section of Disneyland? Send your questions, tips, praise and gripes to kleslie@thetribunenews.com.