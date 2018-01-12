Cal Poly lands on Surfer Magazine ‘Best Surf Colleges’ list

College students who like to hit the books and the waves can’t do much better than Cal Poly — at least according to Surfer Magazine.
The publication “pored over university pamphlets, surf reports, and statistics — taking into consideration surf proximity and quality, academics, cost and lifestyle — to narrow down America’s most surf-friendly four-year schools.”
Cal Poly came in at No. 6 on the list.
The magazine talks about a number of fun surf breaks that are just a short drive from campus, including Pismo Beach, Cuyacos Pier and Morro Bay. It also mentions Cal Poly’s surfer-friendly curriculum with an “on-campus shaping bay (that) serves as a classroom for students who wish to learn to mow their own foam in exchange for college credit.”
Never miss a local story.
Nearby UC Santa Barbara also made the Top-10 list, coming in at No. 4, while California’s San Francisco State (No. 7) and San Diego State (No. 8) were included. Monmouth University in New Jersey (No. 10), University of North Carolina Wilmington (No. 9) and University of Hawaii at Manoa round out the rest of the list released so far.
The Top 3 will be released on Surfer.com over the next few days.
Comments