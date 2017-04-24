SLO County Hike of the Week: Eagle Rock Nature Trail

The trail: Eagle Rock Nature Trail. From San Luis Obispo, take Highway 1 north to El Chorro Regional Park, which uses the same entrance as the Dairy Creek Golf Course. Find parking and proceed up Dairy Creek Road.
Distance: 2.4 miles.
Difficulty: Moderate. The hike is uphill with little relief until the top, where there is a bench and an overlook.
Tips: Bring water, as about two-thirds of the trail is exposed to the sun. Hiking shoes are recommended.
Dogs: Yes, on leashes.
Bikes: No.
Parking: There is a day-use fee of $3. Proceed to the right into the park. Continue past the pay station and baseball fields. When you see the dog park to the left, park in any available parking space. Occasionally, there will be a dirt lot with available parking just past the dog park, but not always.
Facilties: Restrooms are available in the campground.
Description: Once parked, look for the park map that outlines the trail. Next to the map will be a gate. Walk through and follow the road to the trail, which offers two starting points — a scenic route and a more direct route. The first trail you see on your right is the more direct route. El Chorro Regional Park also offers a botanical garden, camping, a playground, picnic areas, baseball fields and volleyball courts.
