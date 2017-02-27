SLO County Hike of the Week: Hang Glider Hill

The trail: Hang Glider Hill. From San Luis Obispo, travel north on Highway 1 for 19 miles. Turn right onto Chaney Avenue, then left onto Ocean Boulevard. Take the next right onto Haines Avenue and turn right back onto Chaney Avenue and continue straight up the hill.
Distance: 1.03-mile out and back with 359 feet of elevation gain.
Difficulty: Easy. The trail is well maintained, with some standing water following heavy rain. The trail was muddy in certain spots but there were several options for alternative routes.
Tips: Large grass openings at the top could make for a great picnic spot.
Dogs: Dogs are allowed.
Parking: Limited. The trailhead is located in a residential neighborhood with no designated parking area. There is room for about five cars on the side of the road.
Facilities: None.
Description: This popular hang glider launch area offers sweeping views overlooking the Pacific Ocean from Cayucos to Morro Bay. Easy to access on foot or with an off-road vehicle, Hang Glider Hill allows visitors to watch hang gliders take off and descend the hillside effortlessly. Watching the sunset here makes the relatively steep climb worth it.
