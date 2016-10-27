Central Coast Fishing: Bakersfield angler lands giant lingcod above Piedras Blancas

A Bakersfield angler made an impressive entry into Virg’s Landing December Lingcod Extravaganza with a catch aboard the Rita G over the weekend.
Matt Kennedy, a now-and-then passenger out of Virg’s, made quite a statement as the Week 30 qualifier with a 32.5-pound lingcod.
It took place on Sunday when skipper Frank Kelley piloted into waters above the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse. Kennedy blew away the competition in punching his ticket to this year’s annual highlight event.
Kennedy, using a 9-inch swim bait, hooked up with by far the heaviest ling landed by any of the 31 qualifiers to date.
Prior to Sunday, the heaviest qualifying lingcod was a 25-pounder landed by Cambria’s Jason Anderson on Week 18.
When the crew was cleaning the huge ling, they found an entire ganion and swimbait, minus the weight and swivel, in its belly.
Virg’s Landing
Big swells and high winds caused a two-day trip to be re-scheduled. On seven trips last week, 170 anglers caught 1,727 fish. The catch included 122 lings and 294 red rockfish.
Jackpot winners included: Isidro Lucas, Coalinga, 15.8 ling; Jose Gomez, Bakersfield, 13.7 ling; Miguel Paredez, Bakersfield, 8.0 ling; and Ash Knowlton, Fresno, 12.0 ling.
The 2016 lingcod count through Oct. 22 stands at 6,111.
Morro Bay Landing
A pair of 18-pound lingcod led last week’s jackpot parade. Garrett Arnull of Bakersfield and Daniel Mendosa had the biggest lings.
Other jackpot winners were: Jason Williams, Bakersfield, 15.0 ling; James A. Barnett 13.5 ling; Gordon Jones, San Pedro, 8.0 ling; and Tim Turner, 6.5 ling.
The catch by 172 anglers was 231 lingcod, 1,592 red rockcod and 234 assorted rockfish.
Patriot Sportfishing
Clovis angler Luke Cheney had last week’s biggest jackpot fish, a 15-pound lingcod. Other jackpot winners were: Greg Hanley, Castaic, 13.0 ling; Tim Murphy, 12.0 ling; Tanner Simons, Templeton, 10.8 ling; Cal Bunca, Santa Maria, 9.4 ling; Greg Robertson, Madera, and Gabe Garcia, Santa Maria, both 8.0 lings; and Roy Combs, Paso Robles, 2.5-pound copper rockfish.
Last week, 229 passengers caught 115 lingcod, 200 copper rockfish, 391 bolina, 136 red rockcod, nine cabezon, five boccacio, 1,081 assorted rockfish and one kelp greenling.
Port San Luis Boatyard
There were 99 lingcod caught last week and a 20.8-pound ling reeled in by Gary Montgomery of Bakersfield that earned Whopper of the Week honors.
No boats were launched Monday or Tuesday last week.
Of the 76 boats launched last week, 56 were dispatched over the weekend. Half to three-quarter rockcod limits were logged three days. Half limits were posted the other two days.
Lake Nacimiento
Dave Rymal, Heritage Ranch reporter, said: “Residents Len and Helen Johnson have been catching both spotted bass and crappie by dropping silver flukes on meter marks.”
Whale Rock
For the third week in succession, no anglers showed up at Whale Rock. Since late June, the facility has been open for fishing seven days each week.
Lake Levels
Lake
Capacity
Current Level
Percent
Lopez
49,388
11,433.3
23.2
Nacimiento
377,900
95,525
25.28
Santa Margarita
23,842.9
2,253
9.4
Whale Rock
38,966.5
12,458.4
31.97
