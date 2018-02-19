This Central Coast skier just won a bronze medal at the Olympics

Who’s from Carmel and now has an Olympic bronze medal? Skier Brita Sigourney.
The 28-year-old UC Davis alumna took third place during the women’s freestyle halfpipe Tuesday, behind Canada’s Cassie Sharpe and France’s Marie Martinod.
This is her first Olympic medal.
#bronze for @BritaSig!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018
Brita Sigourney earned the medal for @TeamUSA on her final run in women's freeski halfpipe. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/0RLwnI9dSx pic.twitter.com/wYAEIbfGUb
According to the Associated Press, Sigourney edged out teammate Annalisa Drew for bronze: Drew scored 90.80 on her final run of the day, only to have Sigourney, the next skier down, put up a 91.80.
There seemed to be no hard feelings between the pair after their close finishes: Drew embraced Sigourney as she returned from her medal-winning run.
Sigourney, who was born in Monterey and raised in Carmel, is a two-time Olympic athlete. She finished sixth in the halfpipe at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.
According to her Team USA profile, she began skiing when she was 2 years old and joined a ski team by the time she was 8.
