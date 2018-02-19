Bronze medal winner Brita Sigourney of Monterey County celebrates with the U.S. flag on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Women’s Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on February 20, 2018.
Olympics

This Central Coast skier just won a bronze medal at the Olympics

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 19, 2018 08:58 PM

Who’s from Carmel and now has an Olympic bronze medal? Skier Brita Sigourney.

The 28-year-old UC Davis alumna took third place during the women’s freestyle halfpipe Tuesday, behind Canada’s Cassie Sharpe and France’s Marie Martinod.

This is her first Olympic medal.

Californians are representing the state well in Pyeongchang at the Olympics. This video will be updated as more medals are awarded. Emily ZentnerThe Sacramento Bee

According to the Associated Press, Sigourney edged out teammate Annalisa Drew for bronze: Drew scored 90.80 on her final run of the day, only to have Sigourney, the next skier down, put up a 91.80.

There seemed to be no hard feelings between the pair after their close finishes: Drew embraced Sigourney as she returned from her medal-winning run.

Sigourney, who was born in Monterey and raised in Carmel, is a two-time Olympic athlete. She finished sixth in the halfpipe at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

According to her Team USA profile, she began skiing when she was 2 years old and joined a ski team by the time she was 8.

