Cal Poly graduate David Nwaba signs second 10-day contract with LA Lakers

Former Cal Poly basketball standout David Nwaba seems to be making the most of his first NBA opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers.
General manager Rob Pelinka announced Saturday the Lakers signed Nwaba to a second consecutive 10-day contract after the 6-foot-5, 204-pound guard played well during his first 10-day stint.
The first Cal Poly graduate to play in the NBA, Nwaba has averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game since being called up from Los Angeles’ Development League affiliate on Feb. 28.
Head coach Luke Walton inserted the defensive-minded Nwaba into the starting lineup for the last two games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets.
The 24-year-old Nwaba tallied six points, one rebound and one block in 16 minutes against Philadelphia. He had two points, two rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes at Denver.
The Lakers (20-47) own the worst record in the Western Conference with 15 games remaining in the regular season. A player in Nwaba’s position can be signed to a maximum of two consecutive 10-day contracts before a team must either sign him for the remainder of the season or release him.
Before Los Angeles signed Nwaba to a second contract, Walton told The Orange County Register he believed the ex-Mustang has proven he belongs on an NBA court.
“He’s done, in my opinion, everything he can to deserve another 10-day,” Walton said. “I like his defensive intensity. I like his character as a person. I like his work ethic. Those are types of qualities we want around our locker room.”
The Lakers are scheduled to play in Houston on Wednesday before opening a six-game home stand Friday night against Milwaukee.
Comments