Cal Poly alum David Nwaba signs 10-day NBA contract with Los Angeles Lakers

David Nwaba probably couldn’t have scripted the last year of his life any better.
The former Cal Poly men’s basketball standout officially signed a 10-day contract with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday morning, according to an announcement by President of Basketball Operations Earvin “Magic” Johnson.
Nwaba, who grew up in Los Angeles and was a star basketball player at University High School, becomes the first ex-Mustang in program history to sign an NBA contract.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Nwaba told NBA.com Tuesday. “Just growing up a Lakers fan and dreaming of this day. It finally happened.”
The 24-year-old Nwaba played in 38 games this season for the L.A. D-Fenders, the Lakers’ NBA Development League affiliate, averaging 13.9 points on 64.5-percent shooting (the fourth-highest mark in the league), to go with 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in 29 minutes per game.
Los Angeles (19-41) had an open roster spot after the team waived veteran backup point guard Jose Calderon earlier Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Nwaba will get a chance to prove himself under rookie head coach Luke Walton, while playing alongside a trio of young, offensive-minded guards in Nick Young, D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson.
“I love his defense,” Walton told reporters during Tuesday’s shootaround. “As we continue to try to be a more defensive-oriented team, as far as making growth, I think it’s important that we get defensive-minded people around here.
“Going to D-League games and watching him on tape, I think he’s the type of guy that can really do that and help us build an identity that we want to play defense.”
It’s a remarkable ascension for Nwaba, who was an honorable mention all-Big West Conference selection during his senior season at Cal Poly. He went undrafted after leading the Mustangs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and minutes last year.
Nwaba earned a spot with the Reno Bighorns through an open tryout during the summer and was acquired by the D-Fenders in a draft day trade by Los Angeles. Nwaba signed a two-year contract believed to be worth $19,500 per season.
It didn’t take long for those inside the D-Fenders organization to notice Nwaba’s eye-catching athleticism and air-tight defense.
General manager Nick Mazzella told SB Nation in December that Nwaba, “really stood out in training camp.”
“He’s only a rookie,” Mazzella continued, “and he’s a guy that can really develop into a call-up candidate by the end of the season.”
D-Fenders head coach Coby Karl called Nwaba “probably the best defender in our league,” and that will likely be his avenue to sticking with the Lakers beyond his 10-day contract. Some have compared Nwaba’s skill set to Memphis Grizzlies veteran defender Tony Allen.
The Lakers, who have 22 regular season games remaining, can either sign Nwaba through the end of the season or to a second 10-day contract.
Here’s some of the online reaction to Nwaba’s signing:
Dreams come true @calpolymbb @dnwaba0 earned a scholarship, earned @BigWestMBB championship & his degree! Has officially signed w/ @Lakers!— Joe Callero (@CoachCallero) February 28, 2017
After earning a spot on the @DFenders through an open-tryout this fall, David Nwaba is now a member of the @Lakers! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/GuvvnlnaWz— NBA D-League (@nbadleague) February 28, 2017
So excited for my guy @dnwaba0 to get that call up to play for the @Lakers ! Dreams do come true and hard work always pays off!— Sam Kirby (@coachkirb) February 28, 2017
Best thing I've heard all week. Congrats to one of the most humble, hard-working young players out there. Seize the day @dnwaba0! #BigWest https://t.co/Pv4UoMkdte— Richie Schueler (@RichieSchueler) February 28, 2017
.@dnwaba0 is pretty fun to watch when he takes flight ✈️. Some of my favorite of him this season. pic.twitter.com/xel0wlHWcI— D-Fend The Hoop (@DFendTheHoop) February 28, 2017
