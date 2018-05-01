Atascadero High softball pitcher throws perfect game

Atascadero High School sophomore pitcher Bailey Doherty continued her remarkable season Friday with a perfect game in a win over Mission Prep.
Doherty faced 21 batters over seven innings and allowed no hits, no walks and struck out 15 in the 5-0 win.
On the season, Doherty is 15-1 with a 0.49 ERA and 196 strikeouts.
She is the biggest reason that Atascadero, ranked No. 5 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 3 poll, sits atop the PAC 8 standings with a 10-0 record (17-2 overall), three games clear of second-place SLO High with two weeks left in the regular season.
Templeton’s Daugherty rolling, too
Another North County pitcher with a similar name, Templeton High School junior Ashley Daugherty, has also continued to dominate in the Los Padres League.
Daugherty, a Texas A&M commit, threw her sixth one-hit game of the season and seventh shutout Friday in a 4-0 win over Santa Ynez. She had 18 strikeouts in the game, giving her 161 on the season.
It was the 18th straight win for undefeated Templeton, which leads the LPL standings (10-0).
Daugherty hasn’t allowed an earned run in her last eight appearances and carries a 0.18 ERA into the final two weeks of the regular season.
Templeton is the favorite to win the league title, but Daugherty and the rest of the Eagles want more after earlier-than-expected playoff exits in the past two seasons.
Templeton is ranked No. 3 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 standings this week.
