Paso Robles caps roller coaster regular season with improbable PAC 5 title

The odds were stacked against the Paso Robles High football team from the start.
Following a loss to open the season, head coach Larry Grant left the team and a lot of unanswered questions. Then, as the losses piled up, Frederick Thompkins, a transfer expected to be a major contributor, was ruled ineligible. Led by the steady hand of interim coach J.R. Reynolds, Paso Robles seemed to have found its season savior in the form of sophomore quarterback Hunter Barnhart who led the team to a win over defending PAC 5 champions Arroyo Grande and two more league wins.
But Barnhart wasn’t dressed as Paso Robles looked to lock up the PAC 5 title at War Memorial Stadium against rivals Atascadero on Friday night. Neither were a handful of key starters including starting running back Julian Madrigal, offensive lineman Scott Pedretti and defensive end Austin Gutierrez.
It didn’t matter.
Junior quarterback Reese Brumley, the third quarterback to start for Paso Robles this season, filled in for Barnhart and helped lead the Bearcats to its first outright league title since 2011 with a 21-14 win over Atascadero (3-7, 1-3 PAC 5).
“I told these guys there is a lot of people that are going to doubt you, but we are a resilient group and I knew we had what it takes to win,” Paso Robles interim head coach J.R. Reynolds said.
Next Man Up
Brumley hit five different receivers on the night and finished the game 13-of-20 for 128 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions passing to go along with 40 yards rushing.
He found out Tuesday that he would be making his second start of the season.
“I was a little nervous but I knew that my team has got my back and I knew I could play with them,” Brumley said. “I didn’t think we were going to throw that much but we gotta do what we gotta do to win and I trust my coach 100 percent.”
Reese Brumley completes a nice 2 min drill drive w/ this TD pass to Daede Murphy with :29 to go till half.— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) November 4, 2017
Paso 21, Atascadero 0 pic.twitter.com/jnJKIKp0gy
Brumley’s best drive of the night came as the first half was winding down. With a 14-0 lead and around two minutes to go, Brumley hit two big pass plays to lead Paso Robles on a 65-yard scoring drive. His seven-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Daede Murphy put the Bearcats up 21-0 at halftime and proved to be the difference.
Little Guys Come Up Big
All three Paso Robles touchdowns were scored by the two smallest players on the field. Murphy, who’s listed at 5-foot-7 had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
“We had a tough first four or five games and it just helped us in the PAC 5,” Murphy said. “We knew once we got to league it would turn around.”
Running back Orlando Quintana, who’s listed at 5-foot-8 and hasn’t seen many carries this season, scored two touchdowns filling in for Madrigal.
Paso Robles goes to its jumbo pkg and Orlando Quintana rips off two long runs including this 19 yd TD.— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) November 4, 2017
Paso Robles 14, Atascadero 0 pic.twitter.com/ODzaaTE6MS
Quintana didn’t have huge numbers, but he was able to pick up enough yards to keep the ground game going and his 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put Paso Robles up 14-0. He finished the game with 13 carries for 81 yards.
Defense Dominates
The Paso Robles defense intercepted the first two Greyhounds pass attempts in the first quarter. First it was Noah Durfee, who wasn’t fooled on flea-flicker, with the interception, then it was senior transfer Sincere Jackson.
2 pass attempts, 2 INTs for Paso Robles defense. This one by Sincere Jackson. pic.twitter.com/PbUVCIM8i2— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) November 4, 2017
With the Paso Robles offense stalled in the second half by a pair of Atascadero interceptions, the defense stepped up.
The sack by Paso Robles senior Hunter Deverick on 4th down with 3:57 to play effectively ended Atascadero’s comeback attempt.
The Greyhounds only touchdowns came on a third quarter run by Kobe Cross and an Arik Machado run following a Paso Robles fumble near the goalline with 3 minutes to play. Machado finished with 23 carries for 70 yards.
What’s Next?
Barnhart is not expected to return this season after suffering a knee injury, but Reynolds said some of the starters who sat out Friday will be ready when the playoffs begin next week. Paso Robles (5-4, 4-0 PAC 5) will find out its first-round opponent when the CIF-Southern Section Division Division 4 brackets are released Sunday at 10 a.m.
