Templeton QB Morgan Scovell trying to put it all together in first year as the starter

Morgan Scovell took over as Templeton High School’s starting quarterback with two games left in the 2016 season after splitting time most of the year with Jack Trimble.
In his first game as captain of the ship, Scovell was electric. The then junior threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 9-for-11 passing and ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in an upset win over Mission Prep.
This season, Scovell won’t be looking over his shoulder after Trimble left the team to concentrate on baseball.
“It’s pretty much my team this year, and I am ready to take the leadership role,” Scovell said.
Scovell and head coach Tyler Lane, who runs the Eagles’ up-tempo spread offense, have been spending time refining his skills as a passer. At times last season, his first playing quarterback, Scovell struggled with accuracy, throwing nine interceptions in 64 attempts.
“Last year, he played quarterback just as a really good athlete. He’s a kid who can run and make plays,” Lane said of the 6-foot-2, 170-pound former wide receiver who runs a 4.66 40-yard dash. “This year, he spent a lot of time working on throwing the ball and understanding the ins and outs of what we are trying to do.”
The Eagles’ offense is built on speed and reads. There are run-pass options on nearly every play, so Scovell will be called on to make snap decisions to match the Eagles’ success at the end of last season.
“It’s exciting. You have to be on your toes. It’s just go, go, go,” Scovell said. “Towards the end of the year, I started to get it.”
As much as Scovell hopes to improve his passing this season, don’t expect him to stop his scrambling ways that excited Templeton fans last season.
“We are looking for him to have a big year,” Lane said.
The Tribune 2017 prep football preview
Over the coming days, The Tribune will roll out its 2017 high school football preview looking at teams, top players and story lines from San Luis Obispo County schools leading to the opening of the season Friday. Find new daily content online at sanluisobispo.com/sports and in the Sports section.
Comments