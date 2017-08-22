More Videos

Morro Bay prepares for the 2017 football season 0:42

Morro Bay prepares for the 2017 football season

Pause
SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy 0:48

SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy

Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur 0:24

Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:14

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 1:32

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

How Caltrans will 'launch' the new Pfeiffer bridge across a Big Sur canyon 3:49

How Caltrans will 'launch' the new Pfeiffer bridge across a Big Sur canyon

How to make artisan pizza like a pro 1:41

How to make artisan pizza like a pro

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

  • Watch Templeton QB Morgan Scovell run everywhere during junior season

    Check out a few highlights from the junior season of Templeton High School senior quarterback Morgan Scovell.

Check out a few highlights from the junior season of Templeton High School senior quarterback Morgan Scovell. Courtesy HUDL
Check out a few highlights from the junior season of Templeton High School senior quarterback Morgan Scovell. Courtesy HUDL

High School Sports

Templeton QB Morgan Scovell trying to put it all together in first year as the starter

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

August 22, 2017 8:29 PM

Morgan Scovell took over as Templeton High School’s starting quarterback with two games left in the 2016 season after splitting time most of the year with Jack Trimble.

In his first game as captain of the ship, Scovell was electric. The then junior threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 9-for-11 passing and ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in an upset win over Mission Prep.

This season, Scovell won’t be looking over his shoulder after Trimble left the team to concentrate on baseball.

“It’s pretty much my team this year, and I am ready to take the leadership role,” Scovell said.

Scovell and head coach Tyler Lane, who runs the Eagles’ up-tempo spread offense, have been spending time refining his skills as a passer. At times last season, his first playing quarterback, Scovell struggled with accuracy, throwing nine interceptions in 64 attempts.

“Last year, he played quarterback just as a really good athlete. He’s a kid who can run and make plays,” Lane said of the 6-foot-2, 170-pound former wide receiver who runs a 4.66 40-yard dash. “This year, he spent a lot of time working on throwing the ball and understanding the ins and outs of what we are trying to do.”

The Eagles’ offense is built on speed and reads. There are run-pass options on nearly every play, so Scovell will be called on to make snap decisions to match the Eagles’ success at the end of last season.

“It’s exciting. You have to be on your toes. It’s just go, go, go,” Scovell said. “Towards the end of the year, I started to get it.”

As much as Scovell hopes to improve his passing this season, don’t expect him to stop his scrambling ways that excited Templeton fans last season.

“We are looking for him to have a big year,” Lane said.

The Tribune 2017 prep football preview

Over the coming days, The Tribune will roll out its 2017 high school football preview looking at teams, top players and story lines from San Luis Obispo County schools leading to the opening of the season Friday. Find new daily content online at sanluisobispo.com/sports and in the Sports section.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mission Prep coach talks about upcoming 8-man football season

View More Video