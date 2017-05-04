Sacramento State nabs a Beast in Paso Robles star running back Christian Erickson

The Beast of North County is moving farther north in the fall.
Paso Robles High School star running back Christian Erickson has verbally committed to play football at Sacramento State next season, Erickson confirmed to The Tribune on Thursday. He will sign his National Letter of Intent next Thursday.
In eight games last season, Erickson scored 19 touchdowns, including 16 rushing, and averaged nearly 120 yards on the ground per game. He also took on a new role on defense.
The Tribune’s 2016 County Football Player of the Year was also in talks with Cal Poly and Northern Arizona before choosing to sign with Sacramento State.
Sacramento State, which competes in the Big Sky Conference alongside Cal Poly, finished with a 2-9 record (2-6 Big Sky) last season.
Erickson will sign his letter of intent at Paso Robles High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday along with eight other student athletes.
