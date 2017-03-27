Paso Robles runner Trad Berti beats out SLO’s Callum Bolger at Azusa Pacific

Paso Robles senior Trad Berti narrowly defeated San Luis Obispo High School’s decorated senior runner Callum Bolger in the 1-mile race at the New Balance Azusa Meet of Champions Distance Classic on Saturday at Azusa Pacific University.
Berti’s time of 4:10.55 was a personal record and less than a half second faster than the No. 1 seeded Bolger, a Stanford commit who finished with a time of 4:11.13.
Berti’s time converts to a 4:09.1 1600m time, which blows away his previous school record of 4:16.36 by more than six seconds, according to Paso Robles High School.
The mile isn’t Bolger’s main event (his specialty is the 3200m, where he finished third in the state as a junior), but that doesn’t take anything away from Berti’s performance.
With the win, Berti proved he is a real threat on the track, and it should be a fun rivalry to keep an eye on this track and field season.
Arroyo Grande junior Luis Jazo finished in eighth place in the 1600m event with a time of 4:20.28, and Arroyo Grande senior Christian Ricketts finished in third place in the 3200m event with a time of 9:13.60.
At the Santa Barbara City College Easter Relays, Paso Robles’ Annie Meeder placed second in the 3200m event with a personal record of 11:08.06. Kyle Meeder finished fourth in the 3200m, running 9:56.69 and 10:03.38.
In 100m hurdles, Paso Robles’ Madison Mitchell placed first with a personal record time of 15.52 (wind-aided).
Codie Wilshusen won the women’s pole vault event at 11 feet, 8 inches for Paso Robles.
Paso Robles’ Jacob Franklin placed third in the shot put event by throwing 51 feet, 2 inches and fifth in the discus at 146 feet, 11 inches.
Other members of the Arroyo Grande track and field team were at the Central Valley Classic Track & Field Meet at Clovis North High School on Saturday. At that event, Arroyo Grande senior Matt Sill took first place in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet and a pair of third place finishes in the 110m high hurdles (16.01) and the 300m intermediate hurdles (40.21).
Arroyo Grande’s Spencer Eley finished first in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet, 6 inches, and Eddie Chagoya finished in first in the discus with a throw of 149 feet, 7 inches.
Baseball league play underway
Rain jumbled up the start of PAC 8 league play for baseball, but some interesting story lines are coming out of Week 1.
Righetti came away with an impressive sweep of Arroyo Grande and looks hungry to rebound from an 11-10 season and fourth-place finish in the PAC 8 in 2016. The Warriors (7-1, 3-0 PAC 8) look to have two legitimate PAC 8 Player of the Year candidates in senior pitcher and Arizona commit Matthew Sauer and junior center fielder Jaden LyBurtus. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound LyBurtus showed off his five-tool abilities in the finale against Arroyo Grande, making a nice running catch in the outfield, going 3-for-4 from the plate and stealing a base. With the win, Righetti moved to No. 9 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 rankings.
Righetti will host San Luis Obispo in the first game of a three-game series Tuesday.
SLO High dropped two games of a three-game series against Paso Robles to start league play, mostly because of a sluggish offense. Paso Robles was led by the bat of senior Mark Armstrong, who has a team-leading .312 batting average through the first six games. Senior ace Nolan Binkele has continued to throw well early in the season, and the Paso Robles pitching staff held SLO High to just two runs in three games. Paso Robles goes on the road to start its series with Pioneer Valley on Tuesday.
Comments