Prep roundup: Mission Prep boys basketball advances to CIF quarterfinals

Mission College Prep’s Carter Gran scored 28 points to lead the Royals to a 78-62 road win over Upland in the second round of the CIF Southern-Section Division 2AA boys basketball playoffs on Friday. Gran hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points over the first two quarters — 13 in the first frame — to stake the PAC 8 champions to a 47-32 halftime lead.
“The ball continued to find (Gran) and he was aggressive,” Mission Prep coach Terrance Harris said. “He kept firing and the guys did a great job sharing the basketball.”
Vince Ricigliano added 15 points, Jake Jensen chipped in 14 points and Kyle Colvin had 10 points.
Harris said after Upland opened the game with an early lead, the Royals found their rhythm on offense.
Mission Prep outscored Upland 28-17 in the first quarter as Gran poured in 13 points, while Jensen, Colvin, Ricigliano and Kyle Stewart combined for 13 points.
Upland (17-12) — which competes in the Baseline Division led by top-ranked Chino Hills — was led by junior Bryce Parker, who had 19 points.
Mission Prep (22-9) will play at Villa Park (20-5), the champions of the North Hills Division, in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Villa Park is ranked No. 41 in the state according to MaxPreps.
Twentynine Palms 81, Arroyo Grande 66
A 23-10 first quarter proved to be too large a hole for the Eagles to climb out of in their second-round CIF-SS Division 3A playoff game. The Eagles the scoring of Twentynine Palms (24-3) over the final three periods.
The Eagles were paced by Gage Gomez, who hit three 3-pointers on the way to 17 points, and Gage Antonio hit two 3-pointers and had 11 points.
Deshawn Barrett hit six 3-pointers for 22 points, and Abraham Bell had a game-high 24 points for the De Anza League runner-ups.
The third-place team in the PAC 8, Arroyo Grande finishes the season 17-12.
Coast Union 49, Beasant Hill 19
The Broncos coasted in their second-round CIF-SS Division 5A playoff game. Auggie Johnson had 11 points and six assists, and Jez Lawson added 10 points and five steals.
Nick Roper recorded seven points and six steals in the victory for the Coast Valley League champions, who will face Faith Baptist (13-12) at home in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Atascadero vs. St. Anthony, PPD
The Greyhounds’ second-round CIF-Southern Section Division 3A playoff game was postponed because of Friday’s storm. It has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tonight's CIF playoff game vs Atascadero HAS BEEN POSTPONED due to weather. Game will take place Saturday night at 7pm at Errion Gym. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/xUZvtbk5Nz— St. Anthony H.S. (@StAnthonySAINTS) February 17, 2017
