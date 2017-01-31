Arroyo Grande names defensive coordinator Mike Hartman new head coach

Arroyo Grande High School defensive coordinator Mike Hartman has been promoted to be the Eagles’ next head coach, the school announced Tuesday in a release.
Hartman, who was the head football coach at St. Joseph’s High for seven years before he was fired in 2011, has been the defensive coordinator for the Eagles the past four seasons.
Hartman, 39, takes over for Tom Goossen, who stepped down this fall after leading the team for the past 10 seasons.
“They made a great decision,” Goossen said in the release. “Mike is hard working, dedicated, great with kids and positive for our school.”
Acting Arroyo Grande athletic director Stephen Field, who has been an assistant football coach alongside Hartman, praised his football IQ and work ethic.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue making a positive impact on the community,” Hartman said, via the release.
He was not immediately available for comment.
Arroyo Grande has had the top-ranked defense in the PAC 5 the past three seasons, giving up an average of just more than 13 points per game. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back PAC 5 titles and won a share of the league title in 2014.
