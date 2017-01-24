Prep football: Atascadero’s Cooks commits to Nevada, A.G.’s May lands offer

The futures of two of the top prep football players on the Central Coast became clearer Tuesday afternoon.
Atascadero senior wide receiver/tight end Elijah Cooks verbally committed to play at University of Nevada next season, and Arroyo Grande senior quarterback Sawyer May received his first official offer from the University of New Hampshire. As is customary these days, both announced the news on Twitter.
COMMITTED #NevadaGrit #GoWolfpack pic.twitter.com/mofjg4P2ZB— ELIJAH COOKS (@ElijahCooks) January 24, 2017
Just received my first offer from the University of New Hampshire! pic.twitter.com/Sr38I7OhS1— SawyerMay (@SawyerMay) January 25, 2017
Cooks was the most highly sought after college prospect in San Luis Obispo County. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds with soft hands, the PAC 5 Offensive Back of the Year had already been offered by San Jose State and the University of Wyoming. Playing in 10 games in 2016 for the Greyhounds, Cooks had 56 catches for 966 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns.
“I would like to thank the coaches and schools who have recruited me,” Cooks wrote. “I’d also like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who stood by me during one of the toughest decisions in my life.”
Cooks, who also had interest from Fresno State and UNLV, also showed incredible elusiveness after the catch, as seen in the first clip of his highlight video, a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Cooks set a school record for catches and yards with a 12-catch, 178-yard, two-touchdown performance against Stockdale in the third game of the 2016 season. He’s also pretty good at basketball.
Next season, Cooks will join a Wolf Pack team that finished 5-7 (4th place) in the FBS Mountain West Conference.
May finds a suitor
May’s wait for an offer is finally over.
After a stellar high school career that included three years as Arroyo Grande’s starting quarterback, he was not highly sought after, likely due to his size at 5-foot-11, 191 pounds — small for a college quarterback — and a 5.05 40-yard dash. The offer from the FCS school likely comes as a relief for the senior who passed for 1,391 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
May was known for his accuracy during his time at A.G. In 648 career pass attempts, he was intercepted just eight times and completed 62 percent of his passes. He threw one interception and 20 touchdowns his junior season.
May’s passing numbers dipped last season, but that’s because he turned himself into a dual threat. In 11 games, the PAC 5 MVP rushed for 767 yards and 13 touchdowns and had three 100-yard games. May rushed for just 98 years in his junior and sophomore seasons combined.
May led his team to a PAC 5 title (10-2, 4-0 PAC 5) and a win in the first round of the Division 2 CIF-Southern Section playoffs over Westlake before getting hurt and missing the Eagles second-round game.
New Hampshire finished 8-5 last season (6-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association) and advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs, where they lost to eventual champion James Madison.
Both can officially sign National Letters of Intent with schools beginning Feb. 1.
