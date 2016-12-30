Prep roundup: Atascadero falls to University, finishes second in Christmas tournament

On Thursday night, it was Paso Robles that got burned by the hot shooting of University High School’s Julian Manyika. On Friday, it was Atascadero’s turn.
The junior hit four-straight 3-point shots to open up a big lead in the second half of the Atascadero Christmas Tournament Championship game, and University (San Francisco) went on to a 62-41 win. Manyika hit six 3-pointers in the game and finished with 20 points. Spencer Spivy was the leading scorer for University and finished the game with 29 points. Spivy was named the Atascadero Christmas Tournament MVP.
On defense, University (14-1) focused on stopping Atascadero big man Kyler Warren in the post and Elijah Cooks in transition and did so effectively. Warren (12 points) and Cooks (seven points) combined for just 19.
Atascadero (7-5) will open its PAC 8 season Tuesday at home against San Luis Obispo.
Montclair 67, Paso Robles 59
The Bearcats fell in their final game of the Atascadero Christmas Tournament.
Gabe Linn led the Bearcats with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Anthony Napoli had 12 points and tied his season-high of 12 rebounds.
Junior center Dante Coletta made his first appearance in starting lineup for Paso Robles this season and chipped in 11 points and 8 rebounds.
Paso Robles (5-4) opens its PAC 8 season Tuesday against St. Joseph.
San Luis Obispo 52, O’Farrell 33; Dougherty Valley 55, SLO 36
Mac McConnell led the way with 12 points as the Tigers closed out their play in the Under Armour Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines High School with a win.
Earlier in the day, San Luis Obispo lost despite a 10-point effort from Carson Leedom.
The Tigers (8-7) back in action Tuesday for their PAC 8 opener at Atascadero.
Arroyo Grande 54, Santa Barbara 53
The Eagles held on for a win in their final game of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic despite being outscored 20-10 by the tournament hosts in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Angle led the way for Arroyo Grande with 20 points, on the strength of four first-half 3-pointers. Gage Antonio hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Zac Bullard had eight points, and Will Silmon added six.
Arroyo Grande (7-6) opens PAC 8 play at home Tuesday against Righetti.
Coast Union 44, Carpinteria 37
The Broncos closed out the Santa Barbara Holiday Tournament with a win on the strength of Roberto Cueva’s team-high 10 points.
Jez Lawson added nine points, and Jack MacKinnon and Sam MacKinnon each had eight.
Coast Union (7-3) are back in action Jan. 6 at home against Laton.
Girls Wrestling
Nipomo heavyweight Alexis Garcia defeated the No. 1 ranked wrestler in California, according to Nipomo coach Justin Magdaleno, on the way to capturing first place in the Queen of the Hill Tournament on Friday at Corona High School.
Garcia’s pin of Clairemont heavyweight Stephanie Maldonado in the third period sealed the win and moved the Nipomo senior known as “Crush” to 18-0 on the season.
The win gave Garcia her fifth tournament title for the season.
As a team, Nipomo finished 10th out of 65 teams.
Nipomo will be back in action on Wednesday for a Senior Night quad dual with Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Righetti. Action begins at 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo 53, Rancho Cucamonga 52 (3OT)
San Luis Obispo held on for the triple overtime win in a wild game at the Best of the West Tournament at Ayala High in Chino Hills.
“I think this win was important in more ways than one,” San Luis Obispo head coach Dan Monroe said. “We answered the bell tonight. We matched their aggressiveness.”
Rancho Cucamonga scored on two SLO High turnovers, once at the end of the first overtime and once at the end of the second overtime, to force a third extra period. But the Tigers overcame the mistakes and held on to win when Rancho Cucamonga went for a layup instead of a three-point shot down three points with 4 seconds left.
“We dodged a bullet,” Monroe said.
Sophomore Lily Svetich had a team-high 14 points and senior Whitney Burns had 13 points for San Luis Obispo. Senior Lorin Tapp had 9 points and 18 rebounds.
San Luis Obispo (7-6) will host Atascadero on Tuesday to open the league season.
Arroyo Grande 57, Urban 31
Brynn Thoming scored a game-high 23 points to send the Eagles to a win in their final game of the Eastside Prep Coaches Vs. Cancer Tournament.
A.J. Bertelsen had nine points, Jayci Bayne seven and Kinsey McBryde added six.
Arroyo Grande (5-4) moves on to its PAC 8 opener Tuesday at Righetti.
GIRLS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 3, Centennial 0
San Luis Obispo (7-0-1) remained undefeated with a win over Centennial (Bakersfield) on Friday.
Kristina Smelser, Joella Holmes and Olivia Ortiz each scored in the second half in the win.
SLO High opens up its league season at home against Atascadero on Tuesday.
