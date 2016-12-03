Prep roundup: SLO’s Callum Bolger headed to cross country nationals

San Luis Obispo High School’s Callum Bolger placed sixth at the Foot Locker West Regional Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut to qualify for next weekend’s national championship race.
Bolger — who qualified for the race that included the top 236 runners from California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and New Mexico thanks to his CIF Division 4 championship last weekend — covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes 45.9 seconds, crossing the finish line 17 seconds off the winning pace set by Talon Hull of Ogden, Utah.
The top 10 from each region, also including Midwest, Northeast and South, will compete in the national championships Dec. 10 at Balboa Park in San Diego.
BOYS BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo 60, Bakersfield Christian 45
The San Luis Obispo boys basketball team toppled Bakersfield Christian 60-45 to cap off its run in the HIT Tournament in Morro Bay.
Seth Moore led the way with 19 points for the Tigers, and Lukas Mackin added 14. Carson O’Connor came off the bench to score 10 for San Luis Obispo (2-3), which will next face a road game Tuesday against Lompoc.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 52, Santa Ynez 48
Julia Carney lead the Royals to a win in the Ruth Doser Tournament with 15 points and Kyra Harris added nine with a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to put the royals ahead by four.
Ani Boncich and Julia Carney took were named to the all-tournament team. Mission Prep plays host to Camarillo in the San Luis Obispo Tournament on Wednesday.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Morro Bay 15, Santa Maria 1; Santa Paula 11, Morro Bay 3
The Pirates (2-3) split their two games at the Santa Maria tournament Saturday.
Junior Aspen Bryant and sophomores Zoe Makowetski and Matilda Laurie all scored three goals apiece in Morro Bay’s win over Santa Maria. McZenzie Daugherty led the way with two goals in Morro Bay’s loss.
Comments