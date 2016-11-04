Bausley’s big night helps Nipomo High capture first Northern League title

The Nipomo High School football team finished off an undefeated league season, clinching its first ever Northern League title and the first outright football title in school history with a 19-14 win over Santa Maria on Friday night.
The Titans fended off the Saints, who led 14-13 until Nipomo took the lead with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter.
Bausley does it all
Nipomo running back/middle linebacker Isaac Bausley had 25 carries for 277 yards — with 167 coming in the first half alone. The senior bounced runs outside of 41 and 47 yards, and scored on a 71-yard run. Behind Bausley’s running, Nipomo threw only four first-half passes, one of which was completed.
Garcia shows up on both sides
Santa Maria safety Isiah Garcia picked up a Nipomo fumble and returned it 35 yards for a score. The touchdown tied the score at 7. Garcia later rushed for a 13-yard score, which gave the Saints a 14-13 lead, and he finished with 16 carries for 99 yards.
The Saints’ offense was supplemented by Robert Ruiz, who had 16 carries for 57 yards.
No passing game
Neither team had any success passing the ball, going a combined 8 for 22. Nipomo’s Nicholas Robledo made a play when the Titans needed it most, finding Spencer Pool for a 19-yard touchdown.
Defense comes up big
Nipomo had two costly turnovers: the Garcia fumble recovery and a bad snap, which gave Santa Maria the ball on the Titans’ 41. Nipomo’s defense held, and forced a Santa Maria three-and-out.
Nipomo’s defense didn’t allow a second-half score.
What’s next
Nipomo (6-4, 4-0) will find out its playoff opponent on Sunday and will play next Friday. There is a chance the Titans will go on the road, despite winning their league.
