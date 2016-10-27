Paso Robles boys, Arroyo Grande girls win team titles at SLO Cross Country Championships

The Paso Robles High School boys cross country team won the San Luis Obispo County Cross Country Championships on a rainy Thursday afternoon at the 5,000-meter Laguna Lake Park course with a team time of 1:22.28 and an overall point total of 40. Arroyo Grande came in second place with a time of 1:22.25 and 42 points, while San Luis Obispo rounded out the top three with a time of 1:22.07 and 46 points.
For the girls, Arroyo Grande won the team title with 27 points and an overall time of 1:38.05. San Luis Obispo came in second with 41 points and a 1:41.08 time, and Nipomo finished in third with 81 points, running a 1:44.31 team total.
The top boys finisher was Callum Bolger of San Luis Obispo with a 15:17.00. Bolger also just came off of a first place win at the Mt. Sac Invitational last weekend. Matthew White of San Luis Obispo finished the day with a 16:04.00.
Arroyo Grande’s Christian Ricketts earned second after running a 15:39.00. Nethaneel Taylor and Spencer Eley finished sixth and seventh, respectively, for Arroyo Grande, as Taylor ran a 16:19.00 and Eley ran a 16:36.00.
Luis Armendariz of Paso Robles rounded out the top three with a 16:01.00, while teammate Pablo Cortes ended with 16:13.00.
Malia Simon of Arroyo Grande was the top girls finisher with an 18:47.00. Arroyo Grande’s Rosa Granados earned third place after running a 19:09.00, while Haley Chavez came in fifth with a 19:24.00 and Hailey Goodell in sixth with a 20:11.00.
