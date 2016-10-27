High School Sports

October 27, 2016 11:52 AM

Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke placed on leave, investigation ongoing

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

Longtime Paso Robles High School head varsity football coach Rich Schimke was placed on paid administrative leave this week following an undisclosed incident, a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District spokesperson confirmed.

Spokesperson Martha Clayton said Thursday that Schimke was placed on leave after the district was notified Sunday of an “incident” involving a student that took place before Sunday.

Clayton said she could not go into details about the incident but said the district is investigating.

“When kids are involved, it’s a delicate situation,” Clayton said.

It is unclear if Schimke, who is also a math teacher at the school, will be reinstated before Paso Robles’ game Friday against Righetti.

Clayton said more information will be disclosed in the form of a statement once the district’s investigation is complete.

Schimke and athletic director Anthony Morales could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

View more video

Sports Videos