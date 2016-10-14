Prep football: Atascadero wins PAC 5 opener on stout defense, running game

The Atascadero High School football team shut out Righetti in the second half to open its PAC 5 season with a 33-7 home win Friday night.
Machado Madness
Junior running back Arik Machado rushed for a pair of touchdowns — one from 3 yards out and another from 19 — and had 165 yards on 16 carries in his first career start. He was filling in for injured starter Tysen Delkener, who dressed for the game and is close to returning according to Greyhounds head coach Vic Cooper.
Machado’s running was supplemented by Kobe Cross, who had 45 yards on seven carries. Five other Greyhounds had rushing attempts on the night.
Quarterback Carson Rinkenberger didn’t have much time in the pocket to throw, but ultimately it didn’t matter. Draw plays and runs did more than enough for the offense to move the ball down the field.
Quick passing
Since Rinkenberger wasn’t afforded much time, he was forced to pass quickly and accurately. The senior finished 11 of 15 for 85 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to tight ends Garrett Raminha and Elijah Cooks. Raminha caught two, and Cooks hauled in the other scoring toss one-handed.
Second half shutout
The Greyhound defense didn’t allow any points in the second half and often forced three and outs from Righetti’s offense. Atascadero had two sacks, one from Nigel Warren and the other from Hefa Tonga. Brian Vazquez also had an interception.
What’s next
Atascadero (4-3, 1-0) will play its next two games on the road, beginning next Friday against San Luis Obispo.
