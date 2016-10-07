Prep football roundup: San Luis Obispo’s Jason Dowdy hospitalized, released after hit

Javon Montgomery’s 170 yards and a touchdown on the ground highlighted the San Luis Obispo High School football team’s 27-14 loss Friday night to Righetti in the teams’ PAC 5 opener.
The game was also marked by a scary incident when San Luis Obispo’s Jason Dowdy had to be removed from the field in an ambulance following a hard hit in the fourth quarter.
Trailing a long Righetti run, Dowdy went down after being blocked by a Righetti player, according to San Luis Obispo head coach Pat Johnston. Dowdy stayed down and complained of neck pain, Johnston said, resulting in the precautionary measure of him being transported to the hospital.
Johnston said he had been released later Friday night.
“He felt like he could have got up and walked off, but we wanted to be safe,” Johnston said. “It appears he’s going to be OK.”
In the game action, Montgomery’s touchdown right before halftime on a 69-yard run cut Righetti’s lead to 14-7. Pierson Mosichuk then tied it at 14-14 with a 5-yard touchdown run on San Luis Obispo’s opening possession of the third quarter after the Tigers recovered a pooch punt to open the half.
Mosichuk finished the game with 85 yards on the ground.
But touchdowns by Righetti’s Jalen Davis and Damien Robles sealed the victory for Righetti.
“In an evenly matched game like it was tonight, we simply can’t get give up plays like we did tonight,” Johnston said.
San Luis Obispo (0-7 overall, 0-1 PAC 5) next plays at Paso Robles.
Santa Ynez 48 Morro Bay 7
Brandon McGinley scored Morro Bay’s only touchdown on a 30-yard touchdown run and had 11 carries for 46 yards to highlight the Pirates’ loss to Santa Ynez.
“The whole first half they spread the ball out and got it to (Gabe Prendergast),” Morro Bay head coach David Kelley said. “They are just a good team, that’s why they are 6-0.”
Morro Bay was without its top receiver Spencer Cecil, who missed the game due to a concussion. Kelley said he expects Cecil to return for next week’s Northern League opener at home against Mission Prep.
“All this was practice, now it’s time to see what we can do in league,” Kelley said.
Other area scores:
Arroyo Grande 35, Paso Robles 28
Mission Prep 28, Santa Maria 21
