Prep roundup: Mission Prep volleyball beats Arroyo Grande, avenges earlier loss

The Mission Prep volleyball team avenged an early season loss to Arroyo Grande, beating the Eagles 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 on Thursday night. Boo Laird had a match-high 18 kills, and Maddie Boncich added 11 kills for the Royals (23-6, 8-1 PAC 8).
“We said the last couple of weeks, ‘Lets just play steady volleyball.’ A lot didn’t go our way, but it didn’t affect us,” coach Jessie Holder said.
Holder estimated that Jeanine Herzoff had 18 digs and that her passing was instrumental in the offense’s success.
The Eagles were led by Amber Martin and Erin Pobbe, who each had nine kills. Rilee Day added seven kills, and Macie Lachemann recorded 35 assists for Arroyo Grande (10-5, 8-1 PAC 8).
Mission Prep plays Righetti on Tuesday, while Arroyo Grande will play at St. Joseph.
Paso Robles 3, San Luis Obispo 1
Gabby Morrisson led the Bearcats with 29 assists, five aces and 11 digs in their 25-9, 20-25, 25-10, 27-25 victory over San Luis Obispo.
Paso Robles’ Kiara Gable finished with 11 kills, 4 aces, and 10 digs.
For San Luis Obispo, Molly Eppright had 30 digs, and Sofie Janette added five kills, 10 assists and four blocks.
Paso Robles (7-2 PAC 8, 15-10 overall) plays Pioneer Valley on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo (2-6, 5-15) next plays at Righetti on the same day.
Coast Union 3, Shandon 0
Ailyn Casas had 10 aces, and Gigi Stoothoof had seven kills and four aces in Coast Union’s 25-12, 25-13, 25-6 victory over the Shandon Outlaws to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Karis Lawson had seven kills while Ellie Kennedy finished with six kills.
The Outlaws will travel to Santa Maria on Tuesday to take on the Valley Christian Lions.
Coast Union (7-4) plays Mira Costa on Tuesday.
Atascadero 3, Righetti 2
The Greyhounds won their second straight five-set match, 26-24, 16-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12. Abby Wright had 15 kills, nine digs and three aces, and Taylor Degnan added nine kills and nine digs.
Lyndsi Edmonston had 28 assists and chipped in three digs for the Greyhounds (8-5, 5-4 PAC 8).
Morro Bay 3, Santa Maria 0
Erin Desjardines had 28 assists, and Lexi Beaman recorded 12 kills in Morro Bay’s victory over Santa Maria.
Delaney Seigmund added seven kills in the victory. Morro Bay (5-4 Los Padres League, 9-7 overall) next plays Cabrillo on Tuesday.
Santa Ynez 3, Templeton 1
Abby Vierra had 12 kills, and Cheyenne Rice added 11 in Templeton’s four-set loss to Santa Ynez.
Hailey Ward recorded 18 digs, and Hannah McRoy dished out 28 assists for the Eagles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Morro Bay 16, Santa Maria 2
Katrina Siems won her two sets 6-4, 6-2, and Laetitia Messmer did the same, 6-3, 6-2, for Morro Bay. The doubles team of Macy Sheets ad Judy Withun-At won 6-2, 6-1, 6-1, and the team of Camille Thibodeaux and Ellena Korisheli swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 for the Pirates (7-7, 4-5 Los Padres League).
Mission Prep 11, Atascadero 7
Julia Wagner swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, and Grace Cegelski won a pair of sets at 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 for the Royals. The team of Maggie Ma and Izzy Marshall won a pair of sets 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. (Mission Prep 8-4, 6-4) moves into a tie for third place in the PAC 8 with Atascadero and currently holds the tiebreaker over the Greyhounds.
The tandem of Courtney Basden and Sarah Wulff swept 6-0, 6-2, 6-0, and singles player Anneline Breytenbach won two out of three sets 6-3, 6-1 for Atascadero.
Cabrillo 13, Nipomo 5
Sarah Hickenbottom swept for the Titans 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, and Julia Johnson won two out of three 6-0, 6-0.
Paso Robles 18, Pioneer Valley 0
Singles players Anya Connolly and Stephany Abarca swept all their sets 6-0 in Paso Robles’ victory over Pioneer Valley. Both doubles teams from Paso Robles, Regan Dobroth and Becca Slason, as well as Alex Fletes and Livia Rambo, swept their sets 6-0.
Arroyo Grande 17, St. Joseph 1.
Josceline Ramirez led the undefeated Eagles to victory with singles scores of 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.
Arroyo Grande’s doubles team of Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman won two sets 6-2, 6-1.
Lauren Midyett and Emma Mostajo won two sets 6-3, 6-0, while Mostajo and Natalie Porter won the third set 6-3.
Arroyo Grande (15-0, 10-0 Pac 8) travels to play Paso Robles on Tuesday.
Coast Union 10, Laguna Blanca 8.
Michelle Campos won two sets 6-1, 6-0, and Annika Marthaler won 6-3, 6-0 in the Broncos victory over Laguna Blanca.
The doubles team of Ani Corbert and Alyssa Drew won two sets 6-2, 6-4.
Santa Ynez 13, Templeton 5.
Templeton’s Mili Proft swept her sets 6-4, 6-0, 6-1, while Emma Gray won one set 6-3.
Templeton’s doubles team of Ashley Donahue and Mikayla Colwell won one set 6-4.
Templeton plays Lompoc at home on Tuesday.
