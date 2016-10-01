Prep roundup: Paso Robles boys cross country ties for 1st at Stanford invite

The Paso Robles High School boys cross country team tied for first Saturday at the Stanford Invitational in the Division 3 race.
The Bearcats’ Trad Berti won the boys 5K in 14 minutes 57.70 seconds, and teammate Luis Armendariz was second in 15:29.00. Pablo Cortez was seventh (15:52.40) for Paso Robles, who tied with Campolindo for first.
In the Division 4 race, San Luis Obispo’s Matt White was 12th overall in 16:17.90, and the Tigers were fifth overall. Mission Prep’s Scott Scharlach finished 47th (17:33) in the Division 5 race.
On the girls side, Paso Robles enjoyed a fourth-place finish from Annie Meeder in the Division 3 5K in 18:02.50. Paso Robles finished ninth overall.
Samantha Simard of San Luis Obispo was 15th in 19:08.90 to lead the Tigers, who finished eighth as team.
A.G.’s Ricketts places 3rd at Arizona invitational
Arroyo Grande’s Christian Ricketts placed third at the Desert Cross Country Twilight invitational in Casa Grande, Arizona, on Friday night, leading the Eagles to a fifth-place finish in the sweepstakes race with 277 points.
Ricketts navigated the 5K course in 15 minutes,
4 seconds.
Arroyo Grande’s Luis Jazo placed 19th (15:39), Jayson Maule 79th (16:34), Spencer Eley 92nd (16:39) and Nick Soares 128th (17:08).
GIRLS TENNIS
SLO 12, Santa Barbara 6
Jenny Zakararia won 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead San Luis Obispo to the victory Friday night over Santa Barbara. Also for SLO, the doubles team of Chloe Wise and Natalie Zigler won 7-5, 6-0.
San Luis Obispo moves to 11-2 overall on the season with the dual-meet victory.
