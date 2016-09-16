Prep football roundup: Morro Bay rallies past San Luis Obispo to stay undefeated

The Morro Bay High School football team scored 20 unanswered points to beat San Luis Obispo 29-20 on Friday. The Pirates trailed 13-0 at one point before mounting a comeback to keep their undefeated season alive, improving their record to 4-0 after finishing 0-10 in 2015.
The turning point in the game came when Morro Bay’s Josh Skiffington chased down Tigers running back Javon Montgomery on a long run and stripped the ball loose. The Pirates recovered and scored the go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing 90-yard drive, which was capped off with a touchdown on a 21-yard fade route to Spencer Cecil.
“(Skiffington) could have given up on the play, but he showed a lot of heart to stay with it,” Morro Bay head coach David Kelley said.
Cecil had three catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 46-yard interception return for a score for the game’s final points. Quarterback Aidan Moriaty was 9 of 19 for 99 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Luis Alvarez had six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, and Danny Koval had nine rushes for 56 yards.
“They’ve got heart,” Kelley said about his team. “Most teams after an 0-10 season say screw this, but these boys decided to work their (butts) off. They’re resilient young men, and they play their heart out, and I love them to death.”
Former San Luis Obispo student and football player Robert “Sean” Aversano, who died in an accidental death this week, was honored before the game. His former jersey number was placed at the entrance gate.
“The Pirates family is keeping the Aversano family in our thoughts and prayers,” Kelley said.
Other Central Coast scores:
Mountain View 34, Atascadero 13
Paso Robles 31, Cajon 28
Arroyo Grande 38, Pioneer Valley 7
St. Anthony 59, Mission Prep 14
Cabrillo 24, Templeton 12
Santa Maria 22, Righetti 20
Lompoc 64, Santa Barbara 0
