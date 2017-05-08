Cal Poly’s Josh Letuligasenoa signs training camp contract with Green Bay Packers

Former Cal Poly defensive linemen Josh Letuligasenoa had a good weekend at the Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp.
His performance at the two-day camp in Ashwaubenon, Wisc. earned him a training camp contract and one of three available spots on Green Bay’s 90-man roster.
Packers sign Josh Letuligasenoa after rookie minicamp tryout, per re - Yardbarker https://t.co/X7Fbjxozx0— Packers aggbot (@Packers_Newz) May 8, 2017
“I didn’t really believe it when it happened,” Letuligasenoa said hours after signing the deal, according to a media release from Cal Poly. “I still have a lot of work to do. I made the roster. Now I have to keep working.”
Letuligasenoa, who played mostly defensive end at Cal Poly, said most of the drills he worked as an outside linebacker.
Letuligasenoa will finish requirements for his bachelor’s degree in industrial technology this quarter and is scheduled to graduate June 17 or 18. He will attempt to make the Packers final 53-man active roster when training camp beings on July 26.
Letuligasenoa recorded 66 tackles during his senior season, including 9.5 for lost yardage, 3.5 sacks and three passes defended.
